Summer NAMM 2011: Numark introduces Mixdeck Express DJ system

PRESS RELEASE: Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ equipment and technology, introduces MIXDECK EXPRESS, a full-featured DJ system that comes complete with Virtual DJ software, two CD decks, two USB flash-drive ports, and a three-channel mixer. Numark will unveil MIXDECK EXPRESS at Booth #400 at the 2011 Summer NAMM show from July 21st- 23rd in Nashville, TN.

The MIXDECK EXPRESS DJ system is designed to be compatible with virtually any music source that DJs employ, whether it's CD, MP3 CDs, USB thumb drives, DJ software or external sources like a turntable or iPod. Built to provide the full DJ experience, MIXDECK EXPRESS features cue, brake, and reverse controls, a replaceable crossfader, seamless looping capability and large, touch-sensitive platters for mixing and scratching.

Industry-standard MIDI control is included on each deck of this new universal DJ system along with a built in audio interface for DJing seamlessly with a computer. Balanced XLR outputs provide a strong, professional connection to sound systems, and MIXDECK EXPRESS also offers both 1/8" and 1/4" headphone outputs. DJs can mix in virtually any external playback device or microphone using MIXDECK EXPRESS' built-in 3-channel mixer and external inputs including stereo RCA auxiliary inputs and two mic inputs - one front-facing and one rear-facing. Each mixer channel features a three-band EQ with rotary kills. Anti-Shock™ buffered skip-protection technology is included on both CD decks.

MIXDECK EXPRESS is high-performance DJ equipment that comes standard with Virtual DJ LE software in North/South America and Traktor LE software in Europe, so DJs can start mixing right away. Virtual DJ LE offers essential performance features for audio files, karaoke, and videos like instant BPM detection, Effects, sampling, automatic beat-match and smart loops.

"MIXDECK EXPRESS is packed with all the capabilities DJs need to mix from virtually any music source," Said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "It's perfect for DJs who utilize CDs and thumb drives but who also want the versatility that comes with using software like Virtual DJ."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Numark

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter