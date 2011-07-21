Summer NAMM 2011: Numark announces NDX900 DJ deck

PRESS RELEASE: Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ equipment, introduces NDX900, a professional DJ controller and MP3/CD/USB player. Numark will showcase NDX900 at Booth # 400 at the 2011 Summer NAMM show from July 21st- 23rd in Nashville, TN.

The NDX900 DJ controller is capable of mixing music from virtually any digital source including a computer, audio CDs, MP3 CDs and even USB flash drives. NDX900 has a layout that is recognizable to DJs everywhere with a large, seven-inch touch-sensitive illuminated platter, smooth, frontloading CD drive, top-facing USB DJ controller port, powerful remixing, effects control, scratching, looping, and sampling capabilities, all in a chassis that has a solid feel and professional look. NDX900's Beat-synced DSP effects include chop, echo, filter, flanger, pan, and phaser with full control of the effects blend.

NDX900's built-in audio interface works plug-and-play, allowing DJs to seamlessly integrate NDX900 with practically any computer and control virtually any DJ software. No drivers or external sound cards are required. With two NDX900s and a mixer of choice, DJs have a powerful and versatile digital DJ rig.

NDX900 includes Traktor LE 2 DJ Software and comes premapped for use with a variety of DJ software including Virtual DJ and Traktor 2 Pro, and is compatible with almost any MIDI compatible DJ software.

"With plug-and-play capability and Traktor software included, NDX900 is truly an all-in-one DJ controller," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "DJs will love the large, seven-inch platter for scratching; it has an illuminated ring that's just like putting tape on vinyl."

For more information on the NDX900, new DJ software controller, please visit www.numark.com/ndx900

