Pioneer DJ introduces "compact and flexible" XDJ-700

The XDJ-700 is designed to take advantage of the new features in Pioneer's rekordbox software.

Billed as its most compact and flexible digital player yet, Pioneer DJ has launched the XDJ-700.

This rekordbox-compatible hardware offers a full-colour touchscreen and many of the performance features of the XDJ-1000, its bigger brother, and also supports Pro DJ Link. Music can be loaded via Wi-Fi or USB.

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website. The XDJ-700 will be available in December priced at €699.

Pioneer XDJ-700 features