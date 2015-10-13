More

Pioneer DJ introduces "compact and flexible" XDJ-700

New player offers rekordbox compatibility

The XDJ-700 is designed to take advantage of the new features in Pioneer's rekordbox software.
Billed as its most compact and flexible digital player yet, Pioneer DJ has launched the XDJ-700.

This rekordbox-compatible hardware offers a full-colour touchscreen and many of the performance features of the XDJ-1000, its bigger brother, and also supports Pro DJ Link. Music can be loaded via Wi-Fi or USB.

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website. The XDJ-700 will be available in December priced at €699.

Pioneer XDJ-700 features

  • Large full-colour LCD touch screen with Qwerty keyboard
  • rekordbox and rekordbox app-ready
  • Quantized Auto Loops and Hot Cues
  • Beat Sync
  • Slip Mode
  • Screen displays rekordbox track information including Wave Zoom, Beat Countdown, Phase Meter and Key Analysis Indicator
  • Pro DJ Link
  • Load and browse music via Wi-Fi or USB
  • My Settings
  • MIDI assignable