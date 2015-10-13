Pioneer DJ introduces "compact and flexible" XDJ-700

Billed as its most compact and flexible digital player yet, Pioneer DJ has launched the XDJ-700.
This rekordbox-compatible hardware offers a full-colour touchscreen and many of the performance features of the XDJ-1000, its bigger brother, and also supports Pro DJ Link. Music can be loaded via Wi-Fi or USB.
Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website. The XDJ-700 will be available in December priced at €699.
Pioneer XDJ-700 features
- Large full-colour LCD touch screen with Qwerty keyboard
- rekordbox and rekordbox app-ready
- Quantized Auto Loops and Hot Cues
- Beat Sync
- Slip Mode
- Screen displays rekordbox track information including Wave Zoom, Beat Countdown, Phase Meter and Key Analysis Indicator
- Pro DJ Link
- Load and browse music via Wi-Fi or USB
- My Settings
- MIDI assignable