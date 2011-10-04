Pioneer announces new DJ controller: DDJ-ERGO-V

Image 1 of 5 Pioneer's new DDJ-ERGO-V: click the image for more product shots. Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V Image 2 of 5 Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V top view Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V Image 3 of 5 Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V front view Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V Image 4 of 5 Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V rear view Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V Image 5 of 5 Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V angled view Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V

MusicRadar has just returned from the BPM show in Birmingham (more on that soon), and one of the products that caught our eye was Pioneer's new compact DJing controller, the DDJ-ERGO-V.

Designed to be used with the Virtual DJ software (a limited edition version comes included) this promises to bring "simplicity into both setup and performance," and will retail for £429.

Full details can be found in the press release below. Click here for a gallery of Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V photos.

Pioneer DDJ-ERGO-V press release

The DDJ-ERGO-V brings simplicity into both setup and performance, without compromising sound quality or features. Portable dimensions and sharp styling are complemented by a single bus powered cable connection to your laptop.

All major controls and effects are intuitively positioned and ready on the first press of a button. Quick access features include four-deck control, filters, FX, Hot Cues and sample banks with loop sampling too. Features you may not expect at this price point, such as high quality audio circuitry from the Pioneer professional mixer range and dual positioning options, mean the DDJ-ERGO-V will have wide appeal.

The DDJ-ERGO-V comes bundled with Atomix Productions Virtual DJ Limited Edition, which is ready to use straight from the box. Packed with features that even top of the range software can't boast, Virtual DJ LE lets DJs scratch, mix and add modern remix effects to your music and video sets without paying for an upgrade. On top of the four decks with autosync, you get instant access to eight samples, smart loops and much more. Automatic beatgrids, high-detail waveforms and a software interface that matches the controller will make it easy to keep track of the mix.

A new approach to the DDJ-ERGO-V adds a visual dimension to DJing. Pulse Control uses lights to highlight what features are in play, how accurate your beat matching is and which track is loaded.

The DDJ-ERGO-V suggested retail price is £429 inclusive of VAT.

Key features

Bundled with Virtual DJ LE for DJing right out of the box

The DDJ-ERGO comes packaged with Atomix Productions' Virtual DJ Limited Edition with a Pioneer original GUI and a broad range of performance functions straight from the controller.

The DDJ-ERGO boasts plentiful dedicated knobs and buttons for all your favourite functions, including four-deck mixing, filters, sample decks and loop recording. This makes it possible to access all the most important controls instantly without pressing the Shift button, which is only required for DJs looking for even more advanced performance features and settings.

Plus the MIDI output makes the DDJ-ERGO compatible with most other DJ software on the market, Traktor users can apply the included TSI settings file to control their favourite software.

NEW! Pulse control adds a visual dimension for precision performance

The newly developed Pulse Control uses light to give a visual representation of pitch, beat, effects and which decks are in use. Built-in LEDs enhance your mixing precision and add a new dimension to the art of DJing. The main features of Pulse Control include:

Mix Pulse: A blue LED on the jog wheel shows how close the phase of the mix is during a mix. The bigger the difference in pitch, the weaker the light. The closer the match, the more intense the light shines.

Beat Pulse: LEDs in the channel faders match the beat of the track in play. Plus the strength of the light reflects output levels, so you always know if a track is still in the mix.

Launch Pulse: A red light travels from the Load button towards the Jog Wheel to indicate when a track has been loaded.

FX Pulse: Various light patterns on the Jog Wheel clearly show which FX DJs have applied.

* Boasts features from Pioneer's pro range for top quality sound and ease of operability

The DDJ-ERGO boasts many features that are unusual at this price point, including the 115mm Jog Wheel from the Pioneer pro-DJ range. The controller has also inherited the same layout as the popular DDJ-T1 and DDJ-S1 controllers. Plus the controller employs the same audio circuitry as Pioneer's professional mixers for the master out terminal, ensuring a clear, powerful reproduction with no sound degradation.

Innovative laptop integration keeps screen in DJs' line of sight at all times

Pioneer's laptop dock design enabled DJs to place laptop keyboards underneath the controller to use as little space as possible and keep the screen in view while using the controls. The DDJ-ERGO can also be adapted to sitting or standing positions; simply set the controller flat on any surface by unscrewing the removable legs.

Completely USB-powered for an even easier set up

The DDJ-ERGO is fully operational from a USB bus through your computer, eliminating the need for an external power supply. There LEDs shine bright and the audio output levels are powerful and loud with no compromise.

Unique "Delight" design concept suits every environment

The controller's eye-catching design features a black top panel and black and silver half-tone Jog Wheel. With it's rounded edges and white side panel. The DDJ-ERGO looks good in the studio, the booth or the bedroom.

Other features: