NI Traktor Kontrol S4 and S2 updated, now iPad-compatible

Native Instruments has announced new versions of its Traktor Kontrol S4 and S2 hardware controllers, with both now being compatible with the Traktor DJ iPad app.

The move could be significant for the market as a whole, perhaps marking the moment when the iPad becomes a viable choice for serious DJs.

In addition, both controllers have an improved look and feel, with RGB backlit buttons, high-resolution jog wheels and more. Both ship with the full Mac and PC version of Traktor Pro 2, too.

You can find out more on the Native Instruments website, or check out Mad Zach going Traktor crazy in the video above. Traktor Kontrol S4 costs $799/€799, while the S2 can be yours for $499/€499.