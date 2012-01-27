NAMM 2012: American Audio VMS4 Traktor controller announced

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: American Audio's original VMS4 4-channel MIDI controller was an instant success, thanks to its switchable MIDILOG channels (MIDI or analog) - allowing it to be used in both the digital and analog worlds - along with an array of pro features that made it easy for DJs to take their performances to the next level.

Now this groundbreaking MIDI workstation is available in a new version that comes bundled with Traktor DJ software. The new VMS4 Traktor even has a faceplate and buttons that were specifically designed for Traktor users, making it a breeze to get started DJ-ing with the popular software.

Offering the same versatility and features as the original model, the VMS4 Traktor includes: 4 USB/analog selectable MIDILOG channels (MIDI and analog); a built-in mousepad that allows DJs to make their selections right from the top of the unit; smoothed audio control faders, knobs and switches to eliminate popping, wiper noise and zipper noise; 2 jog wheels; and the option of being used with an Innofader replacement crossfader (sold separately), typically found only in the top professional gear.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit American Audio

