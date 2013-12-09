Denon unveils MC6000MK2 DJ controller

Denon has announced an update to its flagship MC6000 four-channel DJ controller.

Interestingly, the MK2 sees Denon switching sides, as it were, with the new unit coming supplied with a copy of Serato DJ Intro as opposed to Traktor LE, which - in Europe at least - came bundled with the original. That said, Denon will still supply mappings for Traktor with the unit, and the MK2 also natively supports Virtual DJ and Mixvibes Cross DJ.

Software aside, the MC6000MK2 seems to be a subtle refinement of its predecessor rather than a major reinvention. There are new switches to make flipping between decks less fiddly, a new turntable-emulating vinyl mode, a slightly revamped effects section and new controls for flipping between views in Serato DJ.

The MK2 is also setup to allow video mixing, via Serato Video, although this requires a paid software upgrade.

The MC6000MK2 is set to arrive in January, priced at $699/€649/£569. Check out the press release below for full details, or visit Denon.

Denon MC6000MK2 press release

Building on its already established, flagship controller and digital mixer, Denon DJ are pleased to announce the new generation, MC6000MK2. Changed, improved and now supplied with Serato DJ Intro software, the MC6000MK2 combines impeccable, steel chassis build quality and rock solid reliability with total, uncompromising Serato compatibility (supports other software with mapping).

Crafted for professional and discerning club, mobile and house party DJ's, the MC6000MK2's control surface is structured to enable plug and play communication, directly with the bundled Serato DJ Intro software. DJ's wishing to add alternative software functionality and video mixing features can buy upgrades for Serato DJ software and Serato Video plug in if desired.

