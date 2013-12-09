Denon unveils MC6000MK2 DJ controller

Denon has announced an update to its flagship MC6000 four-channel DJ controller.
Interestingly, the MK2 sees Denon switching sides, as it were, with the new unit coming supplied with a copy of Serato DJ Intro as opposed to Traktor LE, which - in Europe at least - came bundled with the original. That said, Denon will still supply mappings for Traktor with the unit, and the MK2 also natively supports Virtual DJ and Mixvibes Cross DJ.
Software aside, the MC6000MK2 seems to be a subtle refinement of its predecessor rather than a major reinvention. There are new switches to make flipping between decks less fiddly, a new turntable-emulating vinyl mode, a slightly revamped effects section and new controls for flipping between views in Serato DJ.
The MK2 is also setup to allow video mixing, via Serato Video, although this requires a paid software upgrade.
The MC6000MK2 is set to arrive in January, priced at $699/€649/£569. Check out the press release below for full details, or visit Denon.
Denon MC6000MK2 press release
Building on its already established, flagship controller and digital mixer, Denon DJ are pleased to announce the new generation, MC6000MK2. Changed, improved and now supplied with Serato DJ Intro software, the MC6000MK2 combines impeccable, steel chassis build quality and rock solid reliability with total, uncompromising Serato compatibility (supports other software with mapping).
Crafted for professional and discerning club, mobile and house party DJ's, the MC6000MK2's control surface is structured to enable plug and play communication, directly with the bundled Serato DJ Intro software. DJ's wishing to add alternative software functionality and video mixing features can buy upgrades for Serato DJ software and Serato Video plug in if desired.
Features & Improvements:
- Supplied with Serato DJ Intro, with unit's hardware offering full Plug and Play software control, straight out of the box.
- Natively supported by Serato DJ Intro & Serato DJ (full upgrade version)*, Virtual DJ* and Mixvibes Cross*. Denon DJ supplied mappings ensure compatibility with Native Instruments Traktor software.
- Fully professional video mixing integration is now possible with the MC6000's video capability. Using the revolutionary Serato Video plugin, DJ's can programme, mix, add transition FX and scratch video just as they do with audio - So now, "What you hear, is also what you see!" A paid upgrade to Serato DJ is required for Serato Video support.
- Reliable, realtime channel matrix operation enabling fast and efficient DJ changeovers, plus flexibility to add record decks, table top CD players, USB audio and other auxiliary input devices.
- Ability to now utilise 'on trend' DJ performance factors ' Roll' (Loop whilst track stays in real time), 'Sensor' (Serato's Reverse mode) plus 'Slip Mode' (Real time track play under a scratch/loop etc)
- Line 1/2 Thru to PC Mode Enabling digital recording of a full DJ performance, whether club, radio or house party to a PC or Mac computer.
- Replacing the previous model's two toggle switches, the MC6000MK2 now features Four independent deck layer keys offering error free, live performance deck/track selection
- Fast and efficient Serato DJ screen navigation with 'Panel', 'View', 'Area', and 'List' keys
- Independent 'Vinyl' button (emulating true vinyl operation), Beats Parameter knob (dedicated for controlling beat attributes), FX Tap Button (to add BPM data), FX Mode Change and now 8 Assign keys for fluid and comprehensive effects control
- Improved look, finish and feel to twin-deck, silver platters Class-leading sonic improvements for professional sound playback