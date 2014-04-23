Image 1 of 3 ADJ Sweeper Beam Quad LED Image 2 of 3 ADJ Sweeper Beam Quad LED FX Image 3 of 3 ADJ Sweeper Beam Quad LED FX2

DJ EXPO 2014: The ADJ Sweeper Beam Quad LED creates exciting lighting effects with it's quick sweeping beams and its 8-Zone RGBW LED chasing, pulsing and strobing LEDs.

This unique fixture features 8 x 8-watt bright, Quad LEDs with a narrow 3.4 degrees beam angle, four DMX Channel modes and a four-channel LED DMX menu.

The Sweeper Beam LED may be controlled via its own built-in programs, a DMX Controller or the easy to use UC3 Controller. Best when used in multiples, the Sweeper Beam LED is designed for stages, nightclubs and mobile entertainers.

For additional information including specifications, please visit the ADJ site

