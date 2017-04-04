Musikmesse 2017: Dive into Zynaptiq’s Wormhole and discover a parallel universe of otherworldly sounds

MUSIKMESSE 2017: It’s taken a while - almost exactly a year, in fact - but Zynaptiq has finally released the Wormhole plugin that it announced at Musikmesse in 2016. This is designed to produce “otherworldly audio effects” and is targeted at sound designers, music producers and film composers.

Behind the space-age interface you’ll find pitch/frequency shifting, spectral warping, reverbs and dry/wet morphing. We’re told that Wormhole can produce “sounds so unearthly you’ll swear they’re from a parallel universe”.

You can test that claim for yourself by downloading a demo from the Zynaptiq website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats and can currently be purchased for the introductory price of $149/€169. This applies until the end of April, when the price will rise to $179/€199.