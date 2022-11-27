Ditch the distractions and pinpoint your production with the Akai MPC One, now with a massive $200 off at Amazon

If you’re anything like us, you’ll find yourself constantly distracted by the lure of plugins, new synthesizers, or funny cat videos - when you should be making music. Procrastination affects us all, and with so many temptations on your computer and the internet, a change in workflow could dramatically improve your output.

Enter the Akai MPC, the go-to tool for J Dilla, Mark Ronson, Jamie xx, and loads of other prolific producers and artists. The beauty of the MPC lies in that no computer is required to work it, it’s a standalone production tool that has everything you need to make music, with none of the distractions. Best of all, the Akai MPC One has currently got a stonking $200 off over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The secret weapon of Mark Ronson, and J Dilla, Akai's MPC is a legend in the electronic music world. If you're easily distracted while trying to make music on your computer then this all-in-one, standalone production tool is sure to speed up your workflow, now with an extra $200.

The core of the Akai MPC One lies in its 16 velocity-sensitive RGB beat pads, with which you can trigger anything from drum samples to full-on synthesizers. A 7-inch multi-touch display gives you all the information you need to view and edit your productions and gives you an idea of just how compact this unit is. For the producer who travels a lot, the tactile feel of an Akai MPC One could be a much better option than the laptop and midi controller combo.

It works just as well in a studio environment too, with plenty of connectivity to hook up external synthesizers, MIDI controllers, and studio monitors. You can even plug in a network cable for instant access with the Splice integration, great for pulling samples on the fly. Sampling is what made the MPC famous, and the Akai MPC One has two line-level inputs that let you capture or record directly to tracks. Once you’ve done that you can chop up and time-warp your captured audio, creating your own unique sounds.

