discoDSP’s free OB-Xd VST synth plugin has been updated, and it now looks more like a classic Oberheim than ever

Better performance for the rather fabulous freebie

(Image credit: discoDSP)

If you’re looking for an Oberheim OB-X synth plugin right now, you’re not exactly short of options. Just recently we’ve had new emulations from both Arturia and Synapse Audio, and now discoDSP’s free OB-Xd plugin has been updated to version 2.

As before, this is a pretty straight emulation of the original hardware - so no effects or anything like that - though you do get a continuous blendable multimode filter.

That’s not to say that version 2 doesn’t have any new features, though: we’ve now got seven times faster controls, a Linux build, standalone operation and better stability and compatibility.

(Image credit: discoDSP)

There’s also an Ikka Rosma Dark Theme which gives the synth a properly vintage look, and HiDPI (Retina)-ready GUI themes, too. MIDI CC Learn is included as well.

You can download OB-Xd 2.0 for PC and Mac in VST/AU/Linux formats, and there’s also an option to pay $49 for it if you want to support future development. You can grab an iPad version too, if you wish.

Find out more on the discoDSP website.

