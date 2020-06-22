Obsession is a “deep and realistic” Oberheim OB-Xa VST plugin synth emulation

Another month, another Oberheim OB-Xa synth emulation. Following Arturia’s release of the OB-Xa V , Synapse Audio has launched Obsession.

Promising to be a “very deep, realistic emulation,” Obsession offers two oscillators, a switchable two/four pole low-pass filter, two ADSR envelope generators and two LFOs, all modelled from the original Oberheim hardware . A modulation matrix, two Step controls for rhythmic sequence creation and an effects chain (delay, reverb and chorus) add extra versatility.

Other features include Single/Dual/Split modes and support for MPE and NI’s NKS standard.

Obsession promises to recreate the “organic, lively sound” of a real analogue synth, with comprehensive control of each of the individual voices (you can choose between 8- and 16-voice boards). It comes with 420 presets and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.