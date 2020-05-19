Arturia’s Oberheim OB-Xa plugin synth emulation might make you Jump for joy

Arturia has turned its attention to another vintage synth and released the OB-Xa V, a plugin emulation of Oberheim’s instrument of the same name. Used by the likes of Prince, Bon Jovi and, of course, Van Halen, this was an ‘80s classic, and has more recently fallen into favour with Calvin Harris, Flume and others.

Known for its growling, aggressive sound, the OB-Xa was actually a pretty simple machine, offering two oscillators, each with saw or pulse waves, and a noise generator that could only be switched on or off. ADSR envelopes were provided for both filter and amplitude, and three LFOs, sample & hold and a huge unison function were included, too.

Arturia’s emulation ups the ante with a new stereo spread feature, 16-voice polyphony (double the maximum on the original hardware), an arpeggiator, four function generators and an effect section. You also get 400 presets.