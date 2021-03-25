Denise’s Dragon Fire tonal compressor plugin roars into life, promising flexible and creative dynamics shaping

Denise thinks it’s bringing something different to the compressor plugin market with Dragon Fire, which promises “an easier way to tame and colour the dynamics of your tracks”. This comes with plenty of classic compressor types as standard, but you can also use it to design your own compressor styles.

To speed up your workflow, Dragon Fire features an EQ-style push-pull graph, simplifying the process of compressing multiple bands. The plugin includes Denise’s Shape technology, too, which enables you to sculpt the flavour of the compressor algorithm itself.

You can also use Dragon Fire in classic mode as a single band compressor, while a transparent clipper means that heavy processing can add extra dirt and saturation. You get both creative and classic presets, including instrument-specific settings for guitars, bass, vocals and drums.