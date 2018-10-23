Denise has made one producer’s dream plugin, and now you can buy it

Many of us have had ‘if only there was a plugin for that’ moments when we’re producing, but James Boyle (JNB) has been lucky enough to see his dream audio processor turned into reality.

Back in the summer, plugin developer Denise ran a competition that sought ideas for a new effect, and James’s design turned out to be the winner. Inspired by Ableton Live’s Erosion plugin, This puts an adaptive control on a noise generator which follows the shape of an input source. It enables you to quickly add white, pink and brown noise to the likes of basslines and drums, without the need for additional envelopes and routing.

The result is Noize, which was created with Jamie’s assistance and tested by a number of other producers, too. Says James: “Denise took my concept for the Noize plugin. They delivered everything I imagined and more. The plugin brings character and life to all kind of sounds. It’s a real game changer!”

You can find out more about the development process in the video above. Noize is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at €19. Find out more on the Denise website.