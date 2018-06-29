Design a plugin and we’ll build it for you, says Denise the developer

Software companies frequently listen to feedback from their users, but a new developer known as Denise is taking things a step further by asking people to design a plugin that it can build from scratch.

You can submit your idea on the Denise website; the company has given you a template to start from and you can tweak this as much as you like, adding or removing controls to suit your requirements. You can also upload an image of your design if you’d rather.

You also need to give your plugin a name and explain what it does. Denise will be accepting ideas until 12 August, and will announce the one that it’s going to build on 20 August. The winner will be given the option to enter into a contract with Denise that will involve a revenue share.

Denise also has three plugins of its own on the way: Saturator, New York Compressor and Transient Booster. We’re told that more are set to follow, too.

You can enter the design contest on the Denise website.