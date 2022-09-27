You hum it, Deezer will play it: music streaming service says that it can now identity those songs that are stuck in your head

It’s a common problem. You have a song that you can’t get out of your head (though not necessarily one by Kylie Minogue (opens in new tab)) but don’t know what it’s called so can’t listen to it. Where to turn?

The answer, it seems, could be Deezer, as the music streaming service has just added a ‘humming feature’ to its SongCatcher function. This is designed to identify those unknown earworms just by humming, singing or whistling into your phone.

“Everyone knows how frustrating it can be to have a song stuck in their heads, and we’re very proud to be the first music streaming service in the world to give our users the opportunity to identify a track by just humming, singing or whistling it directly in the app,” said Alexandra Leloup, VP Core Product, Deezer.

“As we keep improving the algorithm, the feature will become faster and even more accurate when it comes to recognizing songs across our 90 million track library.”