deadmau5's performance controller is now available for you to own

What do you do when you want to use a unique touchscreen performance interface when playing live? Well, if you're deadmau5 you collaborate with a developer to create your own.

The Canadian DJ and producer has been using OSC/Pilot for a good while now, with the software in development since 2013 and now the app, described as a fully customisable control system, is available to buy.

“OSC/PILOT has been in development since October 2013 and I’ve been field testing and using it in shows since that time. It’s a vital component to our live production, both on stage and front of house.” - deadmau5

OSC/Pilot supports the sending of MIDI and OSC (open-source control) data to enable you to control your audio projects in Ableton Live, MaxMSP and Bitwig, as well as controlling such visual applications as TouchDesigner, vvvv, Resolume, VDMX, Notch etc.

The system is only available for Windows (8.1 upwards) and as the video shows, looks very easy to create your own bespoke performance interface which will also be able to talk to any hardware you have connected to your PC.

The app is available to download now for $49 and you can try before you buy with the available trial version. For more information go to the OSC/Pilot website.