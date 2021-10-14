More

David Guetta wins the DJ Mag Top 100 poll for the second year in a row

Exuberant electronic music maven voted number one once again

David Guetta
(Image credit: Mark Holloway/Redferns)

For the second year in a row, David Guetta has been voted the number one DJ in the world by readers of DJ Mag.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this amazing industry and can’t express my gratitude to everyone who voted me your #1 DJ for a second year in a row” said Guetta in a statement.

“It means so much. I’ve been working really hard this year, we took United at Home to new heights, finally reunited on the dance floor and I’ve released more music than ever. It’s been amazing to play new music live and the energy and reactions from the crowd is what keeps me going after all these years.”

Guetta was a non-mover in the annual DJ Mag Top 100 poll, with Martin Garrix rising one place to number two. Armin Van Buuren also moved up a place to number three.

Rounding out the all-male top 10 were Alok, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki.

You can check out the full results on the DJ Mag website.

