Watch Dave play a guitar solo on a flamethrower-equipped Les Paul at the BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards is one of the biggest events of the year for the UK music industry, so it makes sense that the stars attending and performing pull out the stops to deliver some big moments.

Not to be outdone by Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon joining forces for a for a rocked-up version of Sheeran’s Bad Habits, rapper Dave showed that he’s a dab hand on the guitar as well as the mic as he strapped on a Gibson Les Paul fitted with a flamethrower to take a short solo.

Performing his aptly-titled song, In The Fire to close the awards ceremony, Dave began the tune accompanying a vocalist on a Taylor electro-cutaway, picking his way through the intro with some impressive fingerstyle playing.

After a quick break while rappers Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz and Giggs took some verses, Dave returned to the mic before donning his guitar. As the solo built into a series of pull-offs, the headstock erupted, firing out flames while Dave and his band played the song out to rapturous applause from the live audience.

Earlier that evening, Dave won the BRIT award for Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, seeing off competition from the also-nominated AJ Tracey, Central Cee, Ghetts and Little Simz.

“Listen, man. I’m just a guy that really, really, really loves music, man.” He said in his acceptance speech. “To be able to be here to share a stage with some of the most talented musicians in the world, in the country, some of the best rappers in my field. It’s the best I can do, man.”

BRIT Award 2022 Winners