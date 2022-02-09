Watch Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon team-up to open the BRIT Awards 2022 with Bad Habits

The BRIT Awards 2022 took place last night in London, and it was opened by an unlikely collaboration between pop megastar Ed Sheeran and UK rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Starting the show with his song, Bad Habits, the first single from latest album =, Sheeran took to the stage with a PRS Hollowbody II Piezo in a funky green/sunburst fade finish.

He then took his largely four-to-the-floor pop hit in a much rockier direction after Bring Me The Horizon kicked in with a halftime breakdown. BMTH frontman Oli Sykes took over on vocals for the second verse, complete with his trademark screams while a troupe of dancers joined the proceedings.

Sheeran won the inaugural BRIT award for Best Songwriter, presented to him by actor, Brian Cox, thanking his labels Atlantic and publishers, Sony, as well as his wife Cherry who was present at the show, saying. “At the drop of a hat [Cherry] will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of, live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs and songs. So thank you so much, you’re the best.”

The night wasn’t over for Sheeran just yet, though, as he returned to the stage for a performance of The Joker And The Queen (also from =) with a Lowden acoustic, accompanied by a piano player and upright bassist.

BRIT Award 2022 Winners