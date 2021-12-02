More

Might as well jump: Dave Grohl covers Van Halen (and keytar is involved)

Jump is his latest Hanukkah Sessions 2021 tribute song with Greg Kurstin

We've already reported on how Dave Grohl and producer / musician Greg Kurstin's Hanukkah Sessions 2021 has been going until now, and now the pair have upped the ante with a version of Van Halen's Jump for the fourth instalment. And it's a beauty! 

Grohl's back on the drums while singing (just in case we thought there might be some musical skill the Foo Fighters man was lacking) with Kurstin on Oberheim keyboard (just like Eddie Van Halen used) and keytar. The latter even has Van Halen's signature stripes. 

Bravo boys!  

