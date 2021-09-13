Watch Foo Fighters tear through a three-song medley and pay tribute to Charlie Watts at the MTV Video Music Awards

One of the shining guitar highlights of last night's MTV Vide Music Awards (yes apparently MTV play music videos) was the Foo Fighters' three-song medley that saw one of the fastest down tunes of an E-string from Dave Grohl that we've ever witnessed.

That came ahead of Everlong at the end, but before that there was a burst of Learn To Fly flowing into Shame Shame. There was also a mark of respect for late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on Taylor Hawkins' kick drum.

Grohl's custom made Pelham Blue Gibson Trini Lopez, aka the basis of the DG-335 limited edition signature model that is now priced at over $14,000 by resellers on Reverb. Will we ever see a reissue?