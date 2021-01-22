D'Angelico reveals a handsome new Aged Mahogany finish for its affordable Premier Series LS acoustic guitars

GEAR 2021: D'Angelico has unveiled a new look for its Premier LS acoustic guitar series, a range that's priced for beginners but dressed with the New York company's signature flair.

Hitherto offered in a natural satin finish, the Premier LS Series welcomes five Aged Mahogany acoustics to the party – the Tammany, Gramercy, Bowery, Fulton and Lexington. Each comes equipped with D'Angelico's MG-30 pickup and preamp system, which features an onboard tuner and controls for volume and tone.

The builds feature laminated mahogany on the top, back and sides, slim profile mahogany necks. They have torrefied merbau fingerboards, a material that is also used on the Stairstep bridges. Under the hood you'll find scalloped X-pattern bracing.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: D'Angelico)

The Tammany is the smallest of the five, an OM-sized acoustic measuring 15" across at its widest, with a 43mm nut width an accommodating proposition for small hands. If you are looking for something boomier, the Lexington dreadnought or Bowery single-cutaway dread might be more your speed.

Elsewhere you've got the Gramercy offering a nice balance with its single-cutaway grand auditorium body shape, and its 12-string sibling, the Fulton.

The Premier LS models are unmistakably D'Angelic, with an Acrylic Premier Shield on a decorative headstock, an aluminium skyscraper truss rod cover, and art-deco Stairstep Wave tuners. And best of all, they're priced £225 / $299 street.

See D'Angelico for more details.