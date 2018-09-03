D16’s Fazortan 2 plugin promises to sound even more like a retro hardware phaser

It’s been a decade since D16 released its Fazortan ‘space phaser’ plugin, so we were probably due a second version. This is on the way, and is said to sound even more like the hardware that inspired it.

Fazortan 2 promises all-pass filters that are bursting with analogue character. There are also two controllable LFOs which can sync to your host. You now get a tag-based preset browser and MIDI learn throughout, and you can choose from two GUI sizes.

The price and release date for Fazortan 2 will be confirmed soon, and there will be upgrade offers for existing users. Keep abreast of developments on the D16 website.