Create custom guitar parts in minutes with Session Loops

Online sample vendor Session Loops has released its R&B Guitar Pack Series, a collection of nine packs designed for use in the likes of hip-hop, gospel, neo-soul and more.

As with all Session Loops collections, you can use the company’s cloud-based Loop Editor to create your own loops, modifying chord changes, types and registers as you go. You can also adjust the key and BPM on the fly.

Other features include effects, and a chord progression library that can offer inspiration when you’re songwriting.

Each of the guitar packs was recorded by a different session guitarist, and you get more than 200 grooves, licks and files in total. Each pack also comes with 100 presets.