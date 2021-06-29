Crazy Tube Circuits has been working around the clock to bring us the TI:ME delay pedal

Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled new delay pedal that promises an alternative to what the Athens, Greece pedal specialists calls "typical sterile and ultra clean" digital delays, with the TI:ME stompbox adding a generous amount of retro seasoning to your repeats.

Inspired by the MXR 113 – a David Gilmour favourite and one of the first rackmounted digital delays ever made – the TI:ME specialises in worn tape echo-style repeats, and deploys a pair of digital recording devices that are filtered then placed in parallel with the dry path for "the most ambient delay unit you have ever heard."

That, of course, is a matter of opinion, and you can get a taste of how the TI:ME sounds below, but if it is of similar quality to such classic CTC stompboxes as the Splash MkII reverb and the Starlight fuzz then we are in for a treat.

Finished in hand-lacquered copper, the enclosure has controls for Mix, Feed, M/Sec (time), Mod and Tone, with a three-way toggle switch for subdivisions.

Mix controls your wet/dry mix, with the Mod control operating as an intensity control adjusting both speed and depth. The M/Sec dial offers delay times from 130ms to 720ms, but if you hook up an external tap-tempo switch you can get a maximum delay time of 1second. Similarly, you can set the controls for the heart of the sun and turn the TI:ME into an instrument of self-oscillation by pressing down on the tap-tempo switch constantly.

You can also run the TI:ME true bypass or buffered with delay trails. The TI:ME uses a high-quality op-amp to offer hi-fidelity reproduction of your dry signal, and features an all-analogue signal path.

Crazy Tubes Circuits has the TI:ME, if you have the money, €189 to be exact. See CTC for more details and to order. Pedals ship within 5 to six business days.