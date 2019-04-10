Could Roland’s new HP700 range provide the digital piano your home is missing?

The HP702 and HP704 are two new digital pianos from Roland. These are designed for first-time-buyers who want an instrument that blends high-quality sound with elegant, home-friendly styling.

Both models feature Roland’s SuperNATURAL Piano Modeling engine, which promises premium tone and playability, while the HP704 benefits from a Hybrid Keyboard that offers the look and feel of a wooden keyboard but a durable molded construction. Additionally, both models include a Progressive Damper Action pedal.

The design is inspired by Roland’s LX700 series, and you can play through either the internal speakers or headphones. Bluetooth MIDI connectivity means that you can connect a smartphone or tablet and take online piano lessons, and you can also stream music to the piano’s speakers.

Each model comes in white, charcoal, dark rosewood and light oak finishes, with the HP704 also being offered in polished ebony.

Avialable this month, the HP702 costs £1,495/€1,699, while the HP704 retails for £1,759/€1,999. The only exception is the polished ebony HP704; the price for this one hasn’t been confirmed and it won’t ship until October.

