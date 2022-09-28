“Compared to the London show, this shit rocks a little harder”: Dave Grohl leads all-star Taylor Hawkins LA tribute

“Welcome to the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert,” Dave Grohl announced at the KIA Forum last night. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud.”

Of Taylor Hawkins himself, Grohl said "That dude could make you fuckin’ smile and laugh and dance and sing. It’s gonna be a long fuckin’ night.”

Mission accomplished then, as Grohl and Foo Fighters led a massive line-up of rock and pop luminaries through an epic 53-song setlist.

Violet opens up the show like a true Grohl #TaylorHawkinsTribute @foofighters #Hallelujah pic.twitter.com/e6MKFVrD99September 28, 2022 See more

Once again, Violet Grohl set an emotional early tone, this time delivering a pitch-perfect rendition of Hallelujah, accompanied by a single guitarist (above).

Joan Jett was next up, backed by the Foos and Travis Barker on drum duties, before Grohl's son Shane took to the stage to introduce his dad's "'70s dirt rock cover band"

“I’m really nervous,” Shane said, before making way for “one of the best f– cover bands I’ve ever heard in my life.” Cue riotous run-throughs of AC/DC's Riff Raff, Owner of a Lonely Heart - with current Yes vocalist Jon Davison stepping up - and Bowie's Heroes, featuring Keisha.

And this was a gig that didn't let up, with a bewilderingly, magically long list of guest stars from all wings of the pop and rock fraternity including - but not limited to - Mark King of Level 42, The Darkness's Justin Hawkins and Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Roger Manning of Jellyfish. And that's before we get to the heavyweights.

Stewart Copeland was also once again on hand, motoring through a feverish Foo-fueled Next To You and - of course - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, with Jon Davison reappearing for vocal duties.

Following an emotional You Oughta Know led by Alanis Morissette - who Hawkins toured with extensively pre-Foo Fighters, establishing his reputation - the rock royalty just kept coming, including another partial Rush reunion, this time with Grohl on throne duties for one track - 2112 Part I: Overture, before handing over to Chad Smith, who featured heavily throughout the concert for Working Man and Tool's Danny Carey for a blistering YYZ.

Rush rocking YYZ with Danny CareyAfter jamming with Dave Grohl and Chad Smith mind you#TaylorHawkinsTribute @foofighters #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/vBkAS4D2wISeptember 28, 2022 See more

So to the home straight, with Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Krist Novoselic, Taylor Momsen, Pat Smear and Grohl taking on Soundgarden's The Day I Tried To Live and

Black Hole Sun, before a powerful mashed-up Queen vs Foo Fighters line-up, with guest stars Rufus Taylor (for I'm in Love With My Car, Justin Hawkins (Under Pressure), and Pink (Somebody To Love).

“Hey look, it’s Brad from Rage Against the Machine,” Dave Grohl

Brian May once again closed the Queen section with a solo acoustic Love Of My Life, before being joined onstage by Taylor's wife Alison Hawkins and their three children.

Accelerating the evening to a climax, Foo Fighters took the driving seat, alongside more of that revolving cast: comedian Dave Chappelle for a confusing cover of Radiohead's Creep - “Everyone needs to sing this s—,” he told the far-from-reluctant crowd; drummers Travis Barker, Brad Wilk (“Hey look, it’s Brad from Rage Against the Machine,” - said Grohl), Pat Wilson, Omar Hakim, Chad Smith and Rufus Taylor.

After This Is A Call and The Sky Is A Neighborhood, of course we get Dave Chappelle covering Radiohead’s Creep #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/739bo5BUElSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Once again, Taylor's 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins delivered a bravura display of hard hitting, on My Hero and Stick Around, before an emotional Everlong (ft Chad Smith) dropped the curtain on another epic celebration of a life ended too soon.

Shane Hawkins absolutely crushed it on My Hero + I’ll Stick Around 👏 what a legend!!! #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/1N9KLla5MfSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Stay tuned, as we bring you the best clips, performances and reaction as they emerge.

The full 53-song Taylor Hawkins LA tribute setlist, and the stars and guests who performed

1. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover): Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes

2. Cherry Bomb (Runaways cover): Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus Foo Fighters

3. Bad Reputation: Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus Foo Fighters

4. Riff Raff (AC/DC cover): Chevy Metal

5. Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Yes cover) (ft. Jon Davison): Chevy Metal

6. "Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (ft. Kesha): Chevy Metal

7. Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins cover): Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

8. It's Over: Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

9. Something About You (Level 42 cover) (ft. Mark King): Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

10. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (The Darkness cover): Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

11. Walk Away: James Gang

12. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind: James Gang

13. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl): James Gang

14. Right On Down The Line (Gerry Rafferty cover): Mark Ronson/Andrew Watt/Roger Manning/Dave Grohl

15. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover): Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin

16. Dead End Friends: Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin

17. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens Of The Stone Age cover): Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin

18. Panama (Van Halen cover): Wolfgang Van Halen/Josh Freese/Justin Hawkins/Dave Grohl

19. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover): Wolfgang Van Halen/Josh Freese/Justin Hawkins/Dave Grohl

20. Rock Of Ages: Def Leppard/Foo Fighters

21. Photograph (ft. Miley Cyrus): Def Leppard/Foo Fighters

22. Live Wire: Nikki Sixx/Tommy Lee/Derek Day/Foo Fighters

23. Home Sweet Home: Nikki Sixx/Tommy Lee/Derek Day/Foo Fighters

24. Shake It Up (The Cars cover): Elliot Easton/Foo Fighters/Josh Homme

25. Just What I Needed: Elliot Easton/Foo Fighters/Josh Homme

26. Barracuda (Heart cover): Nancy Wilson/Pink/Foo Fighters/John Theodore

27. Next to You (The Police cover): Stewart Copeland/Foo Fighters

28. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover) (ft. Jon Davison): Stewart Copeland/Foo Fighters

29. You Oughta Know: Alanis Morissette/Chris Chaney/Chad Smith/Foo Fighters

30. Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover): Sebastian Bach/Geezer Butler/Lars Ulrich

31. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover): Sebastian Bach/Geezer Butler/Lars Ulrich

32. 2112 Part I: Overture (ft. Dave Grohl): Rush

33. Working Man (ft. Chad Smith): Rush

34. YYZ (ft. Danny Carey): Rush

35. The Day I Tried To Live (Soundgarden cover): Matt Cameron/Kim Thayil/Krist Novoselic/Taylor Momsen/Pat Smear/Dave Grohl

36. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover): Matt Cameron/Kim Thayil/Krist Novoselic/Taylor Momsen/Pat Smear/Dave Grohl

37. We Will Rock You: Queen/Foo Fighters

38. I'm In Love With My Car (ft. Rufus Taylor): Queen/Foo Fighters

39. Under Pressure (ft. Justin Hawkins): Queen/Foo Fighters

40. Somebody To Love (ft. Pink): Queen/Foo Fighters

41. Love Of My Life: Queen/Foo Fighters

42. All My Life: Foo Fighters

43. The Pretender (ft. Pink): Foo Fighters

44. Walk (with ft. Barker): Foo Fighters

45. Low (with ft. Cameron): Foo Fighters

46. This Is A Call (ft. Brad Wilk): Foo Fighters

47. The Sky Is a Neighborhood (ft. Pat Wilson): Foo Fighters

48. Creep (Radiohead cover - ft. Dave Chapelle): Foo Fighters

49. Run (ft. Omar Hakim): Foo Fighters

50. Best Of You (ft. Rufus Taylor): Foo Fighters

51. My Hero (ft. Shane Hawkins): Foo Fighters

52. I'll Stick Around (ft. Shane Hawkins): Foo Fighters

53. Everlong (ft. Chad Smith): Foo Fighters