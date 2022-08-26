How to watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert live and on demand

The music world was rocked to its core when Dave Grohl and co. announced the untimely passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The energetic and charismatic drummer suddenly passed away on 25 March, at the age of 50. To honour their bandmate, the remaining Foo Fighters have laid out the red carpet and invited a who's who of the biggest names in music for two nights of unforgettable live performances.

Taking place at both London's Wembley Stadium and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the shows will celebrate the life of the band's late drummer and see his friends, family, and biggest inspirations perform on the same stage.

The announced lineup includes the likes of Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins' side band, Chevy Metal.

How to watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

So you didn't get a ticket to this star-studded event? Well, don't worry, both events will be available to stream live and on-demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms. In addition, live coverage will be featured on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) in the US, Pluto TV internationally, and on MTV's YouTube Channels (opens in new tab) worldwide beginning Saturday, 3 September at 11:30 a.m. EST/4:30 p.m. BST.

Starting that same day, Paramount+ subscribers will have on-demand access to the broadcast, with the show appearing on Pluto TV and MTV video-on-demand beginning the week of 5 September.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: $4.99/£6.99 a month (opens in new tab)

This fully-loaded streaming service is available for $4.99/£6.99 a month, and you'll gain access to not only the Foo Fighters tribute concert but a slew of great TV shows and movies. Not sure if you want to take the plunge and shell out already? Well, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.

So you want to join the celebration of this larger-than-life drummer, but unfortunately, Paramount+ or Pluto TV is not available in your country? Well don't worry, all you need is a VPN.

These Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, therefore tricking the streaming service into thinking you are, in fact, viewing from the USA - or any other country for that matter. Express VPN is our service of choice and is currently available on a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Our go-to VPN has to be ExpressVPN, and the great news is it’s compatible with just about any streaming device around. If you sign up now for an annual plan, you’ll bag an extra three months absolutely free. Don’t worry if you aren’t sure if it’s for you. Simply tell them within 30 days and you’ll get your money back!

For more info about forthcoming concerts and live broadcasts, visit the Foo Fighters' website (opens in new tab).