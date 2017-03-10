Total Guitar 291 on sale now: The Complete Blues Rock Lesson

Total Guitar issue 291 is on sale in print and digitally from today.
How to get this issue of Total Guitar
Inside this month’s magazine
Cover feature
This month, we’re celebrating fifty years since the release of two seminal blues-rock albums (Hendrix's 'Are You Experienced?' and Cream's 'Disraeli Gears') to bring you a complete guide to the genre and its offshoots. Inside, you'll find 14 pages of blues-rock-tinged lessons, spanning the evolution of its sound over the last five decades.
Learn to play
TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!
Classic track: Alice In Chains 'Them Bones'
Open Mic Songbook: Hozier 'Someone New'
Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: The Beatles ‘Let It Be’
Riff of The Month: The Clash 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go'
Lessons & How-To
Speed Up Your Lead
Get started with the minor pentatonic scale
How to use compression effects
Build your rhythm skills
Gear
Squier Affinity Jazzmaster HH: Sub-£200 Humbucker-loaded offset
Taylor Academy 12e: affordable new acoustic from Taylor
The TG Test: Four retro solidbodies from Gretsch, Hagstrom, Danelectro and Supro
Pedal Round-up: Blues-flavoured overdrives under £100
Artist interviews
Feeder
Avenged Sevenfold
Joe Satriani
Plus loads more!