Total Guitar 291 on sale now: The Complete Blues Rock Lesson

Inside this month’s magazine

Cover feature

This month, we’re celebrating fifty years since the release of two seminal blues-rock albums (Hendrix's 'Are You Experienced?' and Cream's 'Disraeli Gears') to bring you a complete guide to the genre and its offshoots. Inside, you'll find 14 pages of blues-rock-tinged lessons, spanning the evolution of its sound over the last five decades.



Learn to play

TG features more song tabs and audio than any other UK guitar magazine, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your CD!



Classic track: Alice In Chains 'Them Bones'

Open Mic Songbook: Hozier 'Someone New'

Rock School Acoustic Arrangement: The Beatles ‘Let It Be’

Riff of The Month: The Clash 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go'



Read more: Danelectro 59X

Lessons & How-To

Speed Up Your Lead

Get started with the minor pentatonic scale

How to use compression effects

Build your rhythm skills



Gear

Squier Affinity Jazzmaster HH: Sub-£200 Humbucker-loaded offset

Taylor Academy 12e: affordable new acoustic from Taylor

The TG Test: Four retro solidbodies from Gretsch, Hagstrom, Danelectro and Supro

Pedal Round-up: Blues-flavoured overdrives under £100



Artist interviews

Feeder

Avenged Sevenfold

Joe Satriani



