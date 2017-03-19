More

Chuck Berry: stars' tributes pour in

Reaction from stars, world leaders... and astronauts

(Image credit: DEZO HOFFMANN/REX/Shutterstock)

Prominent figures in music, politics and even space exploration - Johnny B. Goode is stowed aboard Voyager 2, Nasa's deep space probe which is the most distant man-made object in the universe - have paid handsome tribute to Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll pioneer, who died yesterday aged 90.

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP

