Chuck Berry: stars' tributes pour in

Prominent figures in music, politics and even space exploration - Johnny B. Goode is stowed aboard Voyager 2, Nasa's deep space probe which is the most distant man-made object in the universe - have paid handsome tribute to Chuck Berry, rock 'n' roll pioneer, who died yesterday aged 90.

"One of my big lights has gone out.”- Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5WMarch 19, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9VMarch 18, 2017

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip A photo posted by @questlove on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Your music rocketed on Earth. Then it went interstellar aboard @NASAVoyager. #JohnnyBGoode #RIP, Chuck Berry. pic.twitter.com/F6hv9OT7yQMarch 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived.March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpLMarch 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A photo posted by @slash on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Wow... Chuck Berry ... Rest In Peace. Just wow...March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & MercyMarch 18, 2017

It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same.March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry IS rock and roll!It's sad day for rock and roll, but his music will live on forever.Hail, hail rock and roll!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ANCkKaglQWMarch 19, 2017

Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We'll miss you, Chuck. Be good.March 19, 2017