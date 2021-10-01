Cherry Audio’s Stardust 201 plugin is a $19 Roland Space Echo emulation that will “never break down”

Cherry Audio has spent the last year emulating a slew of vintage synths , but now it’s turned its attention to a classic hardware effect: Roland’s Space Echo .

The Stardust 201 Tape Echo plugin takes features from both the original Roland RE-201 and the RE-301, its successor, and brings a few of its own tricks to the party, too.

For example, while the Tape Echo section includes all seven head modes from Roland’s hardware, you also get a tape speed mod section, along with a wow and flutter control and a motor on/off ‘kill’ switch for creative tape-stop effects.

Other modern niceities include DAW tempo sync and a ‘wide’ mode that quadruples the maximum delay time.

You also get the BBD chorus effect that was added to later Space Echo models. This now has speed and depth controls, along with a true stereo mode. If you’re after some warm overdrive, you can choose up to 1,000% input gain, while further niceities include a spring reverb section, bass/treble tone controls and four different visual themes.

Stardust 201 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. A free demo is on offer, and a licence currently costs $19 (regular price will be $29).