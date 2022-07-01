Cherry Audio’s Galactic Reverb plugin promises “extraterrestrial ambience” at a down-to-earth price

Cherry Audio has added to its plugin effect line-up with the release of Galactic Reverb, an algorithmic processor that’s designed to capture the sound of classic digital hardware reverbs.

With a decay time of up to a whopping 35 seconds, you should be able to create some pretty enormous spaces. In fact, the way Cherry Audio tells it, you can use it to “transport guitars, drums, keys, and even vocals into an extraterrestrial ambience”.

If Galactic looks and sounds familiar, it’s because it began life in Cherry Audio’s Dreamsynth instrument, but it’s gained a few new tricks on its way to becoming a plugin in its own right. These include modulation, predelay, an EQ and a ducking function that can be used to automatically reduce reverb levels.

Offering more than 50 presets, and suitable for use as an insert or bus effect, Galactic runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s currently available for the introductory price of $19, rising to $29 in due course.