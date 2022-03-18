Cherry Audio’s Dreamsynth plugin is inspired by analogue/digital hybrid instruments from the ‘80s

Now firmly established as an emulator of classic hardware synths, Cherry Audio has just announced its first original virtual instrument plugin: Dreamsynth.

Despite being a new design, this is heavily inspired by the hybrid digital/analogue synths of the mid to late-’80s - the likes of the Sequential Circuits Prophet VS and Ensoniq ESQ-1 .

Cherry Audio says that it’s taken the “distinctive qualities” of these instruments and combined them with the best features of modern software to create a unique 21st century hybrid.

There are three dual-waveform oscillators, equating to six simultaneous virtual analogue or PCM sample-based oscillators with up to 16 voices of polyphony. As a bonus, you also get an additional 16-voice string synth that can be layered and split across the keyboard, independent of the primary synth.

The 12dB/octave multimode stereo filters, meanwhile, are inspired by the Oberheim OB series, while modulation options include more than 20 sources and more than 40 destinations. There are also three tempo-syncable LFOs, an arpeggiator, effects and support for MPE.

Dreamsynth comes with more than 1,000 presets from a roster of pro sound designers, with programming of your own patches taking place on a vintage-style interface. It’s available now for the introductory price of €39 (regular price €59) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. There’s also a 30-day demo.