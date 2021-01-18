Charvel keeps the classy hotrodded shred vibe alive with its new 2021 models

GEAR 2021: Charvel had a very respectable 2020. Its Pro-Mod DK22 was a MusicRadar favourite, taking third place in the popular vote for Best New Electric Guitar of the Year, and showcasing Charvel's ability to make a sophisticated shred guitar that stayed close to the brand's roots.

And it looks like Charvel is going to continue down that road in 2021. Sure, looking at these new models, there are some retina-challenging finishes (Slime Green is the sort of gnarly colourway that has you turning the brightness down on your laptop), but in the main Charvel is dressing its Pro Mod range up in some very classy, understated livery.

Very cool, and suitable for shredders of all temperaments. We've also got the introduction of the MJ Series, which like Charvel's sibling brand, Jackson, offers a premium Japanese built option that sits somewhere on the price scale between the Pro Mod and the flagship USA Select Series.

Here we'll take a closer look at them and some of the spec. There are some commonalities throughout. The electric guitars share a 25.5" scale length and feature 12-16" compound radius fingerboards with Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side-markers. The builds are all bolt-on, with "slime C" speed necks reinforced with graphite, and the frets are jumbo. Graph Tech TUSQ XL nuts are used as standard.

Charvel's 2021 basses comprise the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ five-string and and the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

MJ Series DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut

MJ Series DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £2,039 / $2,399 / €2,439

£2,039 / $2,399 / €2,439 BODY: Mahogany, figured walnut top

Mahogany, figured walnut top PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switch, no-load tone control, volume control with Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switch, no-load tone control, volume control with Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold

Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold FINISH: Natural

Natural Available April 2021

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH

Image 1 of 2 Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH in Shell Pink (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH in Gloss Black (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £1,159 / $1,299 / €1,289

£1,159 / $1,299 / €1,289 BODY: Alder

Alder PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold

Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold FINISH: Shell Pink, Gloss Black

Shell Pink, Gloss Black Available March 2021

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM Mahogany

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM Mahogany (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £1,179 / $1,149 / €1,059

£1,179 / $1,149 / €1,059 BODY: Mahogany

Mahogany PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold

Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold FINISH: Natural

Natural Available March 2021

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM

Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM in Mystic Blue (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £1,059 / $1,199 / €1,179

£1,059 / $1,199 / €1,179 BODY: Alder

Alder PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold

Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold FINISH: Mystic Blue

Mystic Blue Available April 2021

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM in Snow White (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £1,059 / $1,099 / €1,179

£1,059 / $1,099 / €1,179 BODY: Alder

Alder PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switching, Strat-style skirt knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold

Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, gold FINISH: Snow White

Snow White Available April 2021

Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E

Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E in Satin Black (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $999 / €1,069

£959 / $999 / €1,069 BODY: Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel FINGERBOARD: Ebony

Ebony PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switching, dome-style knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot

5-way blade switching, dome-style knobs, no-load tone control, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns low friction pot HARDWARE: Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail, black

Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail, black FINISH: Satin Black

Satin Black Available April 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH in Satin Black (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $1,099 / €1,069

£959 / $1,099 / €1,069 BODY: Sassafras

Sassafras FINGERBOARD: Ebony

Ebony PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan ‘59 SH-1N (neck)

Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), Seymour Duncan ‘59 SH-1N (neck) CONTROLS: 3-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull activation

3-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull activation HARDWARE: Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black FINISH: Satin Black

Satin Black Available March 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR E Sassafras

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR E Sassafras in Satin Black (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $1,099 / €1,069

£959 / $1,099 / €1,069 BODY: Sassafras

Sassafras FINGERBOARD: Ebony

Ebony PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck)

Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls

5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls HARDWARE: Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black FINISH: Satin Black

Satin Black Available March 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT E Sassafras

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT E Sassafras in Satin Black (Image credit: Charvel)

Spec as per HSS FR E Sassafras except with Charvel HT-6 hardtail bridge.

Available March 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M in Blizzard Pearl (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $999 / €1,069

£959 / $999 / €1,069 BODY: Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel FINGERBOARD: Maple

Maple PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck)

Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker (bridge), two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils (middle and neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls

5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls HARDWARE: Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome FINISH: Blizzard Pearl

Blizzard Pearl Available March 2021

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH in Gloss Black (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $999 / €1,069

£959 / $999 / €1,069 BODY: Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel

Alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel FINGERBOARD: Maple

Maple PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Distortion™ TB-6 (bridge), Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Distortion™ TB-6 (bridge), Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 3-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone

3-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone HARDWARE: Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, black FINISH: Gloss Black, Snow White

Gloss Black, Snow White Available April 2021

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M in Slime Green (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $999 / €1,069

£959 / $999 / €1,069 BODY: Alder

Alder FINGERBOARD: Maple

Maple PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N humbucker (neck)

Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 (bridge), Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil (middle), Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N humbucker (neck) CONTROLS: 5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls

5-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls HARDWARE: Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome FINISH: Slime Green

Slime Green Available March 2021

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR E

(Image credit: Charvel)

Spec as above except with Robin's Egg Blue finish and ebony fingerboard with white dot inlay

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM in Robin's Egg Blue (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £959 / $999 / €1,069

£959 / $999 / €1,069 BODY: Alder So-Cal Style 2 body with scalloped lower back bout and shredder’s cut heel

Alder So-Cal Style 2 body with scalloped lower back bout and shredder’s cut heel NECK: Caramelised maple with reverse Licensed Fender Telecaster headstock

Caramelised maple with reverse Licensed Fender Telecaster headstock FINGERBOARD: Caramelised maple

Caramelised maple PICKUPS: Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC humbuckers (bridge and neck)

Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC humbuckers (bridge and neck) CONTROLS: 3-way blade pickup switch, two-way mini toggle switch (selects voice one or voice two), volume control and tone control with push/pull activation to engage voice three)

3-way blade pickup switch, two-way mini toggle switch (selects voice one or voice two), volume control and tone control with push/pull activation to engage voice three) HARDWARE: Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge with brass saddles, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome

Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge with brass saddles, Charvel-branded die-cast tuners, chrome FINISH: Robin's Egg Blue, Satin Black, Snow White

Robin's Egg Blue, Satin Black, Snow White Available April 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ IV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £989 / €899 / €1,099

£989 / €899 / €1,099 BODY: Alder

Alder NECK: Caramelised maple slim C

Caramelised maple slim C FINGERBOARD: Caramelised maple

Caramelised maple PICKUPS: DiMarzio Model J DP123 single-coil (bridge), DiMarzio Model P split-coil DP122 (middle)

DiMarzio Model J DP123 single-coil (bridge), DiMarzio Model P split-coil DP122 (middle) CONTROLS: Master volume control, pickup blend, three-band active EQ (bass, mid and treble)

Master volume control, pickup blend, three-band active EQ (bass, mid and treble) HARDWARE: HiMass™ bridge, open-gear tuners, vintage-style disc string tree, chrome

HiMass™ bridge, open-gear tuners, vintage-style disc string tree, chrome FINISH: Lime Green Metallic, Mystic Blue

Lime Green Metallic, Mystic Blue Available April 2021

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass JJ V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

PRICE: £989 / €899 / €1,099

£989 / €899 / €1,099 BODY: Alder

Alder NECK: Caramelised maple slim C

Caramelised maple slim C FINGERBOARD: Caramelised maple

Caramelised maple PICKUPS: DiMarzio Area J DP551 single-coil (bridge), DiMarzio Area J DP550 single-coil (middle)

DiMarzio Area J DP551 single-coil (bridge), DiMarzio Area J DP550 single-coil (middle) CONTROLS: Master volume control, pickup blend, three-band active EQ (bass, mid and treble)

Master volume control, pickup blend, three-band active EQ (bass, mid and treble) HARDWARE: HiMass™ bridge, open-gear tuners, vintage-style disc string tree, gold

HiMass™ bridge, open-gear tuners, vintage-style disc string tree, gold FINISH: Lambo Green Metallic, Candy Apple Red

Lambo Green Metallic, Candy Apple Red Available April 2021

Charvel also announced the new Angel Vivaldi Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova signature model, which is Vivaldi and Charvel's first six-string collaboration.

See Charvel for more details.