Charvel releases Angel Vivaldi Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova signature model

Gear 2021: Charvel knows a red-hot shredder when it sees one, and following 2019’s DK24-7 Nova, the brand has now released a brand new signature model for virtuoso, Angel Vivaldi.

The Charvel Angel Vivaldi Pro-Mod DK24-6 is the first six-string signature model for the US note wizard, and as the name might suggest (similarly to his 7-string), his new signature takes the outline of a modified Dinky shape.

That shape is cut out of basswood, which is then contoured with a rounded heel and scalloped lower back bout.

The maple neck features a 24-fret caramelised maple fingerboard, which is also crafted to a 12”-16” compound radius, and fitted with cascading dot inlays on the front face, while the upper edge includes blue Luminlay (luminescent) fret markers.

Pickup-wise, there’s a pair of humbuckers: Dimarzio ‘The Tone Zone’ DP155 in the bridge, and an. Air Norton DP193 in the neck position, hooked up to a five-way switch to allow for coil splits on both p’ups.

Other features include a matching reverse Strat headstock, Gotoh Custom 510 bridge - finished in gold along with the Charvel tuners - and a neck heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel.

The Charvel Angel Vivaldi DK24-6 Nova is available from March, priced at £1,289/$1,599.99/€1,429/$3,699 AUD.