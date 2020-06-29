More

Cassette Roads is a free VST electric piano plugin that sounds like it was recorded on an ‘80s tape deck in your bedroom

A lo-fi instrument that can be used to play “vaporwave lullabies”

SampleScience Cassette Roads
(Image credit: SampleScience)

Imagine an electric piano that’s been recorded to a crackly old cassette tape and you’ve pretty much nailed Cassette Roads, a new free lo-fi keyboard plugin from SampleScience.

Behind the scenes there are 65MB of samples, while controls include a muli-LFO, a room reverb, a high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls. There are also three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.

Cassette Roads runs as a VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac. You can download it for free, and there’s also a donationware option. Go and grab it on the SampleScience website.

