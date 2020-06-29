Cassette Roads is a free VST electric piano plugin that sounds like it was recorded on an ‘80s tape deck in your bedroom

Imagine an electric piano that’s been recorded to a crackly old cassette tape and you’ve pretty much nailed Cassette Roads, a new free lo-fi keyboard plugin from SampleScience.

Behind the scenes there are 65MB of samples, while controls include a muli-LFO, a room reverb, a high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls. There are also three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic and legato.