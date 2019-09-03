Casio’s second-gen hybrid pianos promise improved sound and playability

Casio has announced the GP-310 and GP-510, two second-generation additions to its Celviano Grand Hybrid piano range. These have been created in collaboration with renowned acoustic piano manufacturer C. Bechstein.

Players should notice the upgraded touch response that’s designed to give you greater control and levels of expression, particularly when playing softly. There’s a new speaker system, too - this promises enhanced sound projection and richer bass. Other enhancements include new piano tones and an enhanced soft pedal effect.

The Celviano range is designed to offer the best of both worlds: full-length wooden keys that replicate the travel and recoil of those you’d find on an acoustic piano, but the flexible, maintenance-free performance of a digital piano. You can choose from three grand piano tones: Berlin, Vienna and Hamburg.

“We are incredibly proud of achieving yet another innovation milestone with the release of the latest Celviano Grand Hybrid piano models,” commented Neil Evans, Head of Casio Music UK. “This opens up a world of opportunity and new experiences for those seeking the grand sound of a classical instrument combined with the best and latest in technology.”