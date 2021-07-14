Casio PX-S1100: one of the best digital pianos for beginners just got an upgrade

If you’re a beginner, we reckon that the Casio PX-S1000 is one of the best digital pianos you can buy… or perhaps we should say that it was one of the best digital pianos you can buy, because it now has a successor in the form of the PX-S1100.

Boasting the same slimline body and playable keyboard - this is weighted heavier in the lower range and becomes lighter in the higher registers - the PX-S1100 offers improved string resonance that promises to better reproduce the complex harmonics of an acoustic piano. There are 17 other tones, to.

The speakers have also been upgraded, while the AiR Sound Source is designed to “provide a sense of ambience, localization, and clarity.”

The PX-S1100 ships with Casio’s WU-BT10 adapter, which adds Bluetooth MIDI and audio capabilities, while the Chordana Play for Piano app lets you control the piano from your tablet and offers real-time interactive lessons.