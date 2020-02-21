“Can’t wait to show you this!”: Polyend teases new music-making hardware

Polyend is quietly becoming one of the music technology companies most likely to do something interesting, and we now know that its latest ‘something’ isn’t too far away.

The teaser video above points to new hardware to follow in the footsteps of the Seq step sequencer and Medusa , a collaboration with Dreadbox. The clip suggests that this thing will be able to make sounds of its own, though the level of functionality and workflow is all still to be revealed.

The good news is that more information is coming in March, and Polyend says that it “can’t wait” to show us what it’s been working on. Consider this one on our watchlist.