Can you align vocals quicker than Synchro Arts’ VocALign can?

So confident is Synchro Arts in the capabilities of its VocALign plugin that it’s challenging people to beat it in a race to align vocals.

The VocALign Project Challenge has been prompted by Synchro Arts’ decision to hire Michael Costa, an experienced professional Pro Tools user, to see if he could align a 20-second lead vocal and harmony track quicker than VocALign. As you can see in the video above, he couldn’t; in fact, VocALign was almost five times faster.

Now Synchro Arts is challenging you to do better. It wants you to download the vocals and line them up in your DAW, screen capturing your workflow. If you can beat Michael Costa’s time of 7mins 52secs, the company will post your video.

If it turns out that you can’t beat VocALign, the good news is that the Project version of the software is currently available at a 33% discount. Until 31 March, you can buy it for $99/£74 (the regular price is $149/£109). It’s available for PC and Mac.