DJ/producer Calvin Harris puts his insane Hollywood home and studio complex up for sale for $25 million

It looks like DJ/producer Calvin Harris is on the move again , as he’s just put his lavish home and recording studio complex on the market for a cool $25 million.

Located in Beverly Hills, California, this offers 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and not one but two recording studios.

Listed by The Altman Brothers and Doug Elliman , it’s said to be situated on “one of the most sought-after, secluded streets in Beverly Hills,” and is positioned on a 2.7-acre plot with mountain views.

The studio looks to be the one that Harris showcased on Instagram back in 2019 , while other shots of the house indicate that the producer also has a Steinway grand piano in one of his many reception rooms.

We’re guessing that the myriad synths on show won’t come included, but maybe Harris would be willing to come to an arrangement if it became a dealbreaker. Sadly, though, we fear our lowball offer, which comes at roughly 1% of the asking price, will be rejected out of hand.