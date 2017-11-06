Cakewalk’s Momentum lets you capture song ideas on your phone and drag them into your DAW

Pretty much everyone has a smartphone, and now Cakewalk wants to help you to turn that smartphone into a more useful songwriting tool.

Momentum is a new platform that comprises an Android/iOS app and a Mac/PC VST/AU/AAX plugin. The idea is that you use the app to record your song ideas when inspiration strikes, then drag then into your DAW via the plugin when you’re back in your studio.

The app enables you to record on up to four tracks and offers editing, looping and effects. Song ideas are automically synced to the cloud and organised in the Momentum “Ideaspace” so that you can easily retrieve them.

“Today, musicians are hustling to keep up with fans, emails, shows, recording, and usually a day job - who has time and energy to fire up a giant studio DAW just to throw down a great new idea?” asks Alex Westner, Cakewalk’s VP Product Strategy & Innovation. “The truth is, we all have decent microphones in our pockets - we can capture our ideas anytime, anywhere on our smartphones. With Momentum, we’re also helping musicians get their ideas out of voice-memo-purgatory and seamlessly into their favourite DAW, where they can turn their ideas into songs.”

You can use Momentum for free, though you’ll be restricted to three projects of up to five minutes in length and audio will be in the MP3 format. Pay $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year and you’ll get unlimited projects, while a $9.99 a month or $99.99 a month subscription gets you 60 minutes of recording time, lossless audio and more.

Find out more on the Cakewalk website.