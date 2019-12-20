Cableguys’ CrushShaper plugin will “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can”

Cableguys has taken the bitcrushing concept and run with it, resulting in the launch of the CrushShaper plugin .

Promising to “inspire you in ways that no ordinary bitcrusher can,” this features Cableguys’ drawable LFOs and flexible envelope followers. This means that you can crush specific hits and frequency ranges rather than the whole audio signal, opening up all manner of creative possibilities.

Suggesting applications include making your melodies lo-fi, fattening your treble and downsampling your drums. Gritty, rumbly bass is also on the agenda, or you could crush specific hits in a loop. CrushShaper can be used to generate an upfront vocal sound that cuts through the mix, too.

CrushShaper is recommended for trap, EDM, techno, pop and house producers, though we’re told that classical and jazz composers might want to give it a miss. But, hey, you never know.

Running on PC/Mac in VST/AU formats, CrushShaper is available now priced at $44/€39, or you can download a demo version. It’s also part of the ShaperBox 2 bundle, which is currently on sale for $99/€89.