Buy anything on Plugin Boutique, and get Arturia Analog Lab Intro absolutely free

With the current cost of living on the rise, we’re all looking for new ways to cut costs and reduce our outgoings - all while still enjoying ourselves and indulging in our passions. If you’re anything like us, creating music isn’t something we can live without, so we’re constantly on the lookout for any killer discounts, deals or freebies we can find. When it comes to the best DAWs and the best VSTs , we expect to see products costing us hundreds of pounds, but not anymore. Until February 28th, you can get Arturia Analog Lab Intro completely free when you make any purchase from Plugin Boutique .

This is one of many Plugin Boutique deals currently live in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

Plugin Boutique is one of the leading online retailers for digital and virtual instruments, plugins and recording software. Offering products from hundreds of different software brands, you'll likely find what you need on Plugin Boutique - and when you do, it may just be slapped with an almighty discount. You can search by type of effect or brand, and even filter your search to just show you bundles or free software - but in this case, you'll need to buy something in order to get your free copy of Analog Lab Intro.

Analog Lab Intro is a collection of amazing sounds from 28 of the most iconic synths and keyboards of all time. From the coolest analog synths to epic pads, soulful organs and even more, your music will be sounding better than ever in 2022. Analog Lab Intro has a simple, easy-to-use interface which allows you to focus your time and attention on making your music the best it can be.

Arturia Analog Lab Intro: Free with any purchase

Buy anything from Plugin Boutique and get one of Arturia's most popular plugins totally free. Analog Lab Intro is an easy-to-use plugin which features 500 fine-tuned and impressive presets from 28 instruments, straight out of Arturia's V Collection. Analog synths, cinematic soundscapes - your only limit is your imagination.

If Analog Lab Intro isn't quite your bag, then not to worry - Plugin Boutique is always running another epic deal. Right now, you can save 87% on the iZotope Valentine's Day pack, save over £1,000 on this iZotope bundle, or get a huge 79% off this Komplete Classics Collection from Native Instruments.