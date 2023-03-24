Cathy Rich appeals for help finding her son Nick Rich, who has gone missing in the Las Vegas area

Cathy Rich, the daughter of drumming legend Buddy Rich has taken to social media in a bid to try and locate her son, Nick Rich (opens in new tab) who has been missing in the Las Vegas area since Wednesday 22 March.

Sharing a photo of Nick, Cathy Rich posted (opens in new tab) on Thursday, “Have you seen him? My son Nick Rich is missing in Las Vegas. He was last heard from yesterday downtown near the Four Queens hotel.

"If anyone has any information please contact me. We are out of our minds. There is a missing persons case file a LV Metro Police if anyone has any information. Please share!”

The post has been shared by a number of drum companies and drummers, and Nick, who has previously struggled with addiction, has a prominent facial tattoo under his left eye which reads “Faith at all costs”. Anyone with information can contact Cathy Rich by commenting on the post above.

Nick is, of course, the grandson of Buddy Rich as well as being a drummer and producer in his own right. Raised in Palm Springs, California, he is a one-time student of Travis Barker, and has previously played with Ray J, Escape the Fate, Falling in Reverse, Jared Rogers, The Beginning and the Buddy Rich Big Band.