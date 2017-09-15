Bring the swing to your audio with Sinevibes’ new Reshuffle plugin

Sinevibes’ latest creative Audio Unit plugin is Reshuffle, a real-time swing manipulator. This features a sample-precise timing engine that divides incoming audio into three layers, with odd steps being stretched and even ones shrunk to change the feel and swing.

The promise is that you can adjust swing smoothly without any clicks, and there are real-time displays for input and output waveforms so that you can see what’s going on.

Reshuffle is available now from the Sinevibes website priced at $29.