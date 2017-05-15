AC/DC's Brian Johnson returns to live action

Brian Johnson surprised delighted punters at a Bad Company gig by appearing on stage 14 months after shocking AC/DC fans with his sudden departure from the band in the midst of a world tour.

Now it seems that the threat of 'total deafness' if Johnson performed again has been definitively thwarted. The 69-year-old singer had previously insisted that it could be, in a surprise retirement U-turn after working with hearing protection specialists ADEL.

While at the time that statement looked like suspiciously excellent PR, Johnson's first appearance in the wild since February 2016 saw him in encouraging form alongside fellow guest Robert Plant and Bad Company's Paul Rodgers at the band's Oxford concert.