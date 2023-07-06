Boss has just unveiled the next step up from its multi-effects classic with the new ME-90

Not content with releasing what could potentially be the pedal of 2023 with the DM-101, Boss is updating its evergreen classic ME-80 multi-effects processor with the ME-90.

The ME-80 continues to be a best-seller for Boss in the global market for its features and dependable versatility on and off-stage; it offers everything most guitar players need. And the ME-90 offers more to provide a bridge to its GT and GX-100 effects and amp modelling processors as the most advanced ME model yet.

(Image credit: Boss)

The ME-90 combines 24-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating point processing with 11 types of AIRD amp models and 60 effects derived from last year's acclaimed GT-1000. In addition, there's IR loading and an effects loop for your favourite external pedals with the flexibility to place it before or after amp models in the signal chain.

There's also 20 more effects available via the Boss Tone Studio and each of the amp models includes its own matched cab IR for connecting to a PA or DAW, but you can load three of your own IRs with Boss's app.

The hardware itself also features a newly redesigned expression pedal with toe switch, alongside eight multi-function footswitches. These can be used in Manual mode like a traditional pedalboard or in Memory mode for switching between patch setups.

In recognition of different backline needs, the ME-90's rear-panel switch to optimise the audio outputs for a guitar amp or full-range PA or active cab setup. And if you want to go fully mobile, the unit is powerable by four AA batteries as well as an AC adaptor.

The only drawback out of the box is Bluetooth connectivity isn't provided as standard and users will need to purchase the Boss Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor to edit sounds and stream audio from an iOS or Android mobile device.

The ME-90 is $349 / £309. More info at Boss and preorder at Andertons and Sweetwater.